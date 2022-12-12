Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATY opened at $1.78 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

