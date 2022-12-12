Brokerages Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $7.23

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $465.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

