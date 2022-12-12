Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT at $513.75

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.50.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 345 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 505 ($6.16) in a report on Friday.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.99 on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

