Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT at $37.29

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several analysts have commented on MRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Merus Stock Up 0.2 %

MRUS opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.81. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $16,630,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,372,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Merus



Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

