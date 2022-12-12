Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $83.20

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

