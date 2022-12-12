Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $38.94

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Price Performance

About Pure Storage

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

