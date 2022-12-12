Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$148.78

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.78.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
TMX Group stock opened at C$138.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.06. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$142.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
