BTIG Research Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $70.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.4 %

STNG stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.