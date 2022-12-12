Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

