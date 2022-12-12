Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. SouthState Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HIG opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.