Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OGE opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

