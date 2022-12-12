Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 226.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

