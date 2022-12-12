Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $107.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

