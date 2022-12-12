Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLMAF. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Dollarama Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DLMAF opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

