Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.29.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$58.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.28. The company has a market cap of C$53.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

