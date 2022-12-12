Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Reduced by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

