Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COF opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

