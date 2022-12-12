Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.