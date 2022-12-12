Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.