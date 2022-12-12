Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,028 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $166.83 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.