Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $9,349,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

TMO opened at $560.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

