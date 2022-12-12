Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $110.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

