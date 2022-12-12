Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $76.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

