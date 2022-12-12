Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

CVNA stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $274.35.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

