Castleark Management LLC Acquires 30,010 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.95.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

