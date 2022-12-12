Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.