Castleark Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

