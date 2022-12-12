Castleark Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,020 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

NYSE AR opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.51. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

