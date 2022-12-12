Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $59.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

