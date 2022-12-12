Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

FANG opened at $129.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

