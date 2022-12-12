Castleark Management LLC Sells 47,180 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,180 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

