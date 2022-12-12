Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 61.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 46.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 217,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

