Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 3,667 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3,667.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 4.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MasTec by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $21,730,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $99.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.