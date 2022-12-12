Castleview Partners LLC Buys 1,259 Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FEBZ opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

