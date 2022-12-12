Castleview Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,422.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

