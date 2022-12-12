Castleview Partners LLC Has $764,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1,082.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.