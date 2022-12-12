Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 7,715 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6,950.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

XBI opened at $79.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

