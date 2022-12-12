Castleview Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 15.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $95.51 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

