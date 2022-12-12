Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $264.00 at Cowen

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.60.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

