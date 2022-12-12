CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.93 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -223.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,702,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.