Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

