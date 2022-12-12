Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,484,000 after acquiring an additional 785,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after acquiring an additional 193,962 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

