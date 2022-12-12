Cenovus Energy Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 959.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 978,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

