Cenovus Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 959.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.