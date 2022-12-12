Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.2 %

CSH.UN stock opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$7.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 269.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,040.00%.

In other news, Director Sharon Sallows acquired 10,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

