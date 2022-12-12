Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $162.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.