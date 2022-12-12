Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $168.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.