Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

Chewy Stock Up 4.0 %

Chewy stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.83 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chewy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chewy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

