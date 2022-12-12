Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Up 4.0 %

Chewy stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.83 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.