Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 91.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,526.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,507.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,491.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

