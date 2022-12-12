Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at MKM Partners

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.94.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.